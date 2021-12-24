General Mills, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for General Mills in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,350 shares of company stock worth $1,493,863 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

