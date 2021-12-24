General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills updated its FY22 guidance to $3.71-$33.83 EPS.

GIS opened at $65.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $69.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,350 shares of company stock worth $1,493,863. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

