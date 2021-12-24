General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.50% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,863. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 666.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after buying an additional 101,582 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.