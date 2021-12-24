Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Trading Up 5.1%

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRPTF shares. HSBC raised Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

