Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 3,500 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth $81,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth $95,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 180,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.32 million, a P/E ratio of 489.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

