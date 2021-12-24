Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $56.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GKOS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Glaukos by 120.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after buying an additional 2,076,511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after buying an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Glaukos by 17,470.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after buying an additional 668,934 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at $20,746,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at $18,778,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

