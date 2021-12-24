Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $316,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $309,330.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $298,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $318,690.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $302,940.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $466,875.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $453,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $459,125.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $631,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $666,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $544,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after buying an additional 213,817 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 11.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 13.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 9.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

