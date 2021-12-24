Goldcoin (GLC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $34,394.00

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 169.4% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $15.32 million and $34,394.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00320762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000688 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,783,845 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

