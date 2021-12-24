Goldentree Asset Management Lp Purchases 6,900 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 6,900 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $1,127,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,900 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $173,862.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 62,492 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $2,789,017.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 300 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $13,425.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 80,238 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $3,603,488.58.

On Monday, October 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,503 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $5,365,253.25.

On Thursday, October 14th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 32,577 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $1,402,439.85.

On Monday, October 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 26,169 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,106,163.63.

On Friday, October 1st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $5,563,943.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $85,140.00.

NYSE:CRC opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of California Resources by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of California Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

