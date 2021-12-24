GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Trading 8% Higher

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) shares traded up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 245,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 345,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on GoldMining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoldMining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $183.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in GoldMining by 4.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,006,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 402,713 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GoldMining during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GoldMining by 94.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GoldMining by 85.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,193 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GoldMining by 17.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

