GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Trading 8% Higher

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) shares traded up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 245,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 345,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on GoldMining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoldMining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $183.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.
About GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.
