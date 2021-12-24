Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. 17,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

