Grimm (GRIMM) Hits Market Cap of $313,371.29

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Grimm has a total market cap of $313,371.29 and approximately $109.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grimm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Grimm has traded 54.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015753 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001202 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1,756,320,579.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm Profile

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com . Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Grimm Coin Trading

