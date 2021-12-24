Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $24.03 million and $2.11 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,035.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.12 or 0.07951523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.00317436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.33 or 0.00890213 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00011640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00074243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.89 or 0.00403415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.35 or 0.00253451 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 92,459,700 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

