Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $924.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $806.50.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,067.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,043.78 and a 200-day moving average of $820.20. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.