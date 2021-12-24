GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

