GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 445.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,508 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at $2,023,165,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at $207,091,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,222,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,743 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 22.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,500,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,144 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at $29,671,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of STLA opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.21, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

STLA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.