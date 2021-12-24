GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,350,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.19. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $211.92 and a 52 week high of $318.82.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

