GWM Advisors LLC Has $878,000 Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $71,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

