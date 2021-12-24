GWM Advisors LLC Has $984,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 336,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Verger Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 116,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 120,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

