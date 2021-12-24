Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.78

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.78 and traded as low as $11.00. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 2,220 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gyrodyne by 7.1% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Gyrodyne by 17.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Gyrodyne by 23.9% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 94,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period.

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the investment and the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolios of medical office; industrial and development; and residential properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St.

