Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives $1,315.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,315.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from 1,460.00 to 1,315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

