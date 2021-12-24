Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 80.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $342.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.35. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.79 and a twelve month high of $357.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.17.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

