Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 731 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $437.06 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.07 and a 52-week high of $442.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $412.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.29.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Truist Securities upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

