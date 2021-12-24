Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

PFG stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.35.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

