Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,554 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $51.08 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.171 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

