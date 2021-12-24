Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF makes up about 0.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the third quarter worth $344,000.

VSDA opened at $46.68 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

