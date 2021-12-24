Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 174.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,749,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after buying an additional 530,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $3,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.17.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

