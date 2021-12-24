HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $270.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.90.

HCA stock opened at $252.05 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $156.43 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,461,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

