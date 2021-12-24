Head-To-Head Contrast: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) & Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Synaptics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million $3.58 3.24 Synaptics $1.34 billion 8.16 $79.60 million $3.18 87.51

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Synaptics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -156.22% -8.42% Synaptics 8.86% 27.84% 13.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for indie Semiconductor and Synaptics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00 Synaptics 0 1 13 0 2.93

indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.48%. Synaptics has a consensus target price of $263.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.37%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Synaptics.

Summary

Synaptics beats indie Semiconductor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.