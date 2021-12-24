Head to Head Contrast: NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) versus Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NanoString Technologies and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.52%. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 664.33%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -78.48% -45.31% -21.05% Inhibikase Therapeutics -335.03% -40.55% -35.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $117.32 million 16.26 -$110.08 million ($2.44) -17.13 Inhibikase Therapeutics $700,000.00 56.42 -$2.85 million ($0.81) -1.94

Inhibikase Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibikase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats NanoString Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software. The company was founded by Amber Ratcliffe, Krassen Dimitrov, and Dwayne Dunaway on June 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It is also developing IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.