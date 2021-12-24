Head to Head Review: TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) vs. Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO)

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wejo Group and TELUS International (Cda)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 5.44 $102.90 million $0.25 129.36

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group N/A N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) 3.09% 13.10% 5.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Wejo Group and TELUS International (Cda), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 13 0 2.76

Wejo Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.94%. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus price target of $37.64, indicating a potential upside of 16.40%. Given Wejo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Wejo Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wejo Group Company Profile

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

