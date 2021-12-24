Head to Head Survey: Denbury (NYSE:DEN) versus EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Denbury and EQT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 1 7 0 2.88 EQT 0 0 14 0 3.00

Denbury presently has a consensus price target of $98.82, indicating a potential upside of 36.08%. EQT has a consensus price target of $28.45, indicating a potential upside of 28.58%. Given Denbury’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than EQT.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury -10.80% 12.51% 7.23% EQT -28.97% 1.60% 0.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Denbury shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Denbury and EQT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $750.71 million 4.85 -$1.48 billion ($2.46) -29.52 EQT $3.06 billion 2.73 -$967.17 million ($8.82) -2.51

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury. Denbury is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Denbury has a beta of 3.57, indicating that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

