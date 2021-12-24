Head-To-Head Survey: VIA optronics (VIAO) versus The Competition

VIA optronics (NYSE: VIAO) is one of 158 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare VIA optronics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -5.73% -13.66% -6.74% VIA optronics Competitors -12.26% 2.73% 2.73%

VIA optronics has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics’ peers have a beta of 0.72, indicating that their average stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VIA optronics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $174.30 million -$4.13 million -12.64 VIA optronics Competitors $3.44 billion $634.94 million -8.77

VIA optronics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VIA optronics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 VIA optronics Competitors 2205 8823 16413 668 2.55

VIA optronics presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.44%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 12.10%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VIA optronics peers beat VIA optronics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

