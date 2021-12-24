Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.65

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.65 and traded as low as $54.67. Heineken shares last traded at $55.34, with a volume of 30,823 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

