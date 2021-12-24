HempCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,342.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.02 million and $1,342.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,829.25 or 0.99673621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00055777 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00031709 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $718.11 or 0.01408185 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003759 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,543,238 coins and its circulating supply is 264,408,088 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

