Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Amundi purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Pfizer by 318.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

