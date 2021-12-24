Hengehold Capital Management LLC Invests $472,000 in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSCO. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $994,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $580,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $1,678,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

