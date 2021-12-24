Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,651 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $10,826,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $79.60 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average of $76.83.

