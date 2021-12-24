Hengehold Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.