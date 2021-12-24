Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE HI opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,326 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

