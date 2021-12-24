Hive Price Hits $1.65 on Top Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Hive has a total market cap of $635.43 million and approximately $60.23 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hive has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00003233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000471 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003812 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 385,775,800 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

