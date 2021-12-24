Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. Hope Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. 339,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,756. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after buying an additional 419,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,309,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,005,000 after buying an additional 37,151 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 505,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 479,580 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.