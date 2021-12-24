Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. Hope Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. 339,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,756. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after buying an additional 419,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,309,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,005,000 after buying an additional 37,151 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 505,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 479,580 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

