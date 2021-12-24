Hotel Chocolat Group’s (HOTC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.19) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of HOTC opened at GBX 480 ($6.34) on Thursday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12-month low of GBX 335 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 540 ($7.13). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 497.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 416.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The stock has a market cap of £658.63 million and a P/E ratio of 107.78.

In other Hotel Chocolat Group news, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.62), for a total transaction of £17,535 ($23,166.86).

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

