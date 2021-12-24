Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.53

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and traded as high as $31.65. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 1,749 shares trading hands.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

