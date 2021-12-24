HyperCash (HC) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $19.74 million and $1.88 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,970.97 or 0.99600736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00056453 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.00300288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.00 or 0.00453353 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00151405 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00010864 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001837 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.