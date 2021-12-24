Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.68.

OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. Iberdrola has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Equities analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

