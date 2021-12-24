Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 4,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Get Ibere Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBER. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.