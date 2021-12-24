ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,095,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,448,184 shares during the period. ICL Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $125,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 224.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 956,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 661,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 296,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,924,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,679,000 after purchasing an additional 274,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in ICL Group in the second quarter worth about $1,765,000. 9.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. 285,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

