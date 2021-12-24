ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Volume Increase

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 18,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 205,154 shares.The stock last traded at $9.33 and had previously closed at $9.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,897,000 after acquiring an additional 847,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,924,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,679,000 after acquiring an additional 274,382 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,095,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,184 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,003,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 227,192 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares during the period. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.