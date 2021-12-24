Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell Sells 322 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04.

On Friday, October 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $382.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.25. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.03 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 735,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $298,377,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 664 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Illumina by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 136 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,592,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

